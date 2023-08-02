BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Pakistan

Main accused in Rizwana torture case granted bail till 7th

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to Soumya Asim, the main accused in Rizwana torture case till August 7.

Additional Sessions Judge Abida Sajjad, while hearing the case, approved the pre-arrest bail of Soumya, wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, who allegedly tortured Rizwana working with her as a housemaid. The accused declared the statement in the first information report (FIR) as a fabricated story and adopted the stance that Rizwana is more than 17 years old. She never abused the girl, and has always treated her with kindness like her own children, she said.

She said Rizwana was a working maid as per her parents’ will. Facts were distorted and used against me, she said, adding the negative propaganda had affected her. She said she was ready to join the investigation. “I will prove my stance,” she said.

The court barred the police from arresting the accused till August 7, and approved her bail against the surety bonds of Rs100,000.

The court issued a notice to the police and also directed the accused to ensure her presence during the next hearing.

