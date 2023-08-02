JETRO hosts Pakistan investment seminar in Tokyo

TOKYO: The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), held a significant Pakistan Investment Seminar at the JETRO head office in Tokyo. This event was an integral part of ongoing efforts to foster international trade and investment ties between Japan and Pakistan.

The seminar was inaugurated by, Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of JETRO, who emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing economic cooperation and exploring synergies between the two nations.

Ambassador of Pakistan Raza Bashir Tarar made welcome remarks.

The Honorable Minister of the Board of Investment Pakistan, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, delivered the keynote address. Minister Hussain articulated the positive trajectory of economic relations and outlined the prospects for future collaboration and investment between Japan and Pakistan.

Detailed presentations and discussions followed, covering macroeconomic conditions in Pakistan and the operational insights of Japanese companies within the country. A representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) elaborated on investment opportunities and incentives available in Pakistan.

Additional Secretaries of the Board of Investment Jamil Qureshi and Ambreen Iftikhar, made comprehensive presentations on the investment climate in Pakistan, including an overview of the Special Investment Facilitation Council's efforts to streamline procedures and promote foreign investment.

The seminar was attended by more than 140 Japanese companies signifying renewed interest in investing in Pakistan.

