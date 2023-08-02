KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Service Global 31.12.2022 10% (F) 342.059 1.67 28.04.2023 18.04.2023 to Footwear Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 28.04.2023 Colgate-Palmolive 30.06.2023 50% (f) 10,409.994 99.48 29.09.2023 22.09.2023 Pakistan Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 29.09.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication:

Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM

