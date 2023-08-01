BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-6.58%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 57.53 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.92%)
FABL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 96.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.85%)
OGDC 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.87%)
PIBTL 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.13%)
PPL 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.24%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.78%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.13%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 106.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.12%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By 27.4 (0.56%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,279 Increased By 244.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 84.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

  • A six-member bench hears the case
BR Web Desk Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 01:55pm

The Supreme Court (SC) reserved on Tuesday its verdict on a fresh petition seeking the formation of a full court to hear pleas challenging the trial of civilians by military courts.

A six-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik heard the case.

During the hearing today, the CJP said that the bench would announce the decision after discussion. However, a court associate, as per reports, said that the reserved verdict would be announced on Wednesday.

Members of civil society on Monday filed an application requesting to constitute a full court comprising judges willing and available to be a part of it for adjudication on constitutional and legal questions.

The application said that various statements have been made by politicians and sitting ministers of the present government questioning the legitimacy of the bench.

The civil society counsel further submitted that even two members who are (and were) hearing the petitions, i.e., Justice Yahya Afridi on 23 June and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on 22 June suggested to the chief justice to constitute a full court.

During the previous hearing, the chief justice warned the Attorney General for Pakistan that if he goes against his words then “we will call the concerned person.”

The CJP also told him there should be no trial of persons without informing the SC. He, however, expressed satisfaction over the cooperation of the government regarding the instant matter.

Background

Former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and the members of civil society have filed petitions under Article 184 (3) of the constitution before the apex court, asking it to declare that the trials of the civilians arrested in light of May 9 and 10 violent protests under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act are violative of Article 25 of the constitution, until and unless legal and reasonable guidelines are framed to structure the discretion not to arbitrarily try civilians under the Army Act.

On May 9, following arrest of the PTI chief from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI supporters thronged the streets in protest.

The protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Internet services were suspended for four days and access to social media was hindered for days after.

Supreme Court Imran Khan military courts

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 01, 2023 12:47pm
As if we don't know that SC is no more functional. How about elections on 14 May?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Read more stories