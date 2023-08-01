BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.47%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (4.41%)
FABL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2%)
OGDC 98.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.13%)
PIBTL 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 96.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.65%)
PPL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.12%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.84%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.76%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
TRG 106.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By 29 (0.59%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,285 Increased By 250.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,283 Increased By 86.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jadeja defends ‘experiments’, says India will be at their best in decider

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 11:46am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shrugged off Saturday’s defeat by West Indies in the second one-day international and promised they would give their best to win the decider on Tuesday.

India have treated the three-match ODI series as the buildup for their campaigns in the Asia Cup, beginning later this month, and the home World Cup in October-November.

Skipper Rohit Sharma sacrificed his opening slot and batted at number seven in the opening ODI, which India won by five wickets, while stalwart Virat Kohli did not bat.

The duo skipped the second ODI where Hardik Pandya led the side that went down to the West Indies by six wickets.

“Coming before the Asia Cup and the World Cup, this is the right time to experiment with team combinations and try players at different positions,” Jadeja told reporters on Monday.

“It gives you a good idea about what the team balance should be like, and what would be the ideal combination.

If we need to do any chop and change, this is the right time.“ While India have not disclosed if Rohit and Kohli would return for the decider, Jadeja said they were confident of victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

“We know we lost a game but if you are trying different things, that can happen,” he said.

“But we are confident, and there’s nothing to worry. We are going to play our best cricket and give our best to win the series.”

The 34-year-old had a long chat with West Indies’ Jomel Warrican and Jadeja said he was happy to share his experience with the fellow left-arm spinner.

“He approached me seeking help, and I shared some of my experience. He had some technical doubts, which I tried to clear,” he said. “Hopefully he will work on those areas and get better.

“If your experience helps someone to get better, there cannot be anything better than that.”

Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Asia Cup World Cup in October November

Comments

1000 characters

Jadeja defends ‘experiments’, says India will be at their best in decider

PM Shehbaz says willing to talk if ‘neighbour’ is serious

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Read more stories