Tehreem Elahi’s plea: Justice Farooq recuses himself

LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Monday rescued himself from a petition filed by the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi against the inclusion of her name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The judge refused to hear the petition for personal reasons and referred it to the Chief Justice with a request to fix it before any other appropriate bench.

The petitioner, Tehreem Elahi, contended that she possesses a dual nationality of Britain and her children live there. She said her name has been placed in the ECL as her husband is a political figure and the present government has turned hostile against him.

