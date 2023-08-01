BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.09%)
BOP 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.74%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (4.32%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.83%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.62%)
OGDC 97.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.37%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
PIOC 95.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.49%)
PPL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.41%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.36%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.52%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.98%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 8.3 (0.17%)
BR30 17,424 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,097 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,202 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tehreem Elahi’s plea: Justice Farooq recuses himself

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Monday rescued himself from a petition filed by the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi against the inclusion of her name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The judge refused to hear the petition for personal reasons and referred it to the Chief Justice with a request to fix it before any other appropriate bench.

The petitioner, Tehreem Elahi, contended that she possesses a dual nationality of Britain and her children live there. She said her name has been placed in the ECL as her husband is a political figure and the present government has turned hostile against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court ECL Moonis Elahi Justice Farooq Haider

Comments

1000 characters

Tehreem Elahi’s plea: Justice Farooq recuses himself

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories