BAFL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.09%)
BOP 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.02%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.70 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (4.23%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.12%)
FCCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.62%)
OGDC 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.27%)
PAEL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
PIBTL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
PIOC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
PPL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.45%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.17%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.4%)
TRG 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.98%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 8.3 (0.17%)
BR30 17,424 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,097 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,202 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends marginally higher

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

LONDON: British stocks edged higher on Monday as firmer commodity prices supported the energy and mining sectors, but beverage-related shares fell on Dutch firm Heineken’s dour outlook.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 closed up 0.1%, logging a monthly gain of over 2% in July as risk sentiment flourished after data earlier this month showed domestic inflation eased more than expected.

Heavyweight energy stocks gained 1.3% on higher oil prices and after the UK government announced plans to grant more than 100 new oil and gas licences in North Sea.

Industrial metal miners rose 0.9% as prices of most base metals advanced.

UK’s beverages index fell 1.2% after Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer by volume, cut its 2023 profit growth forecast.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter-point to 5.25% on Thursday, though economists and markets see a risk of a repeat of June’s surprise half-point hike.

“In our view, the BoE is in a more difficult place as inflation is likely to stay higher for longer in the UK. A number of UK specific factors (Brexit, open economy, tightness of the labour market) bode negatively for UK inflation,” Jefferies economist Mohit Kumar wrote in a note.

British Airways-owner ICAG was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index, up 3.6%, after two brokerages raised their price target.

Telecom company BT Group slipped 1.7% after naming Allison Kirkby, a board member and president and CEO of Sweden’s Telia Company, as its next CEO.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.1%.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 ends marginally higher

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories