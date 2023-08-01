SICPA Pakistan: Empowering the future through education and social impact

TEXT: As a strong advocate of the transformative power of education and social responsibility, SICPA Pakistan continues to lead the way in making a positive impact on society. In 2018, the company launched the Education Assistance Programme (EAP) to support the education of employees' children.

The programme started by supporting one child per worker and was later expanded to two children, reflecting the company's commitment to nurturing future generations.

The EAP has always placed a special emphasis on girls' education, recognising the key role they play in shaping a progressive society. The EAP’s latest figures are a testament to its success: 47 boys and 50 girls are enrolled in this programme. SICPA Pakistan is proud to know that these young minds are receiving a quality education, that will not only benefit them individually, but also uplift their families and communities.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SICPA Pakistan expanded the EAP in 2021 to support employees' children to pursue higher education. This initiative further consolidated the company's commitment to creating opportunities for personal growth and development through education. Employees have expressed deep gratitude for this initiative, knowing that SICPA Pakistan is investing in their children's future and fostering a culture of empathy and strong values.

To celebrate the achievements of the children enrolled in the EAP, SICPA Pakistan organised an enchanting awards ceremony and carnival. The event brought together employees, leadership teams, and key partner organisations to create an atmosphere of appreciation and joy. The evening was filled with awards, certificates of recognition, and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the employees.

Promoting inclusivity in sport

SICPA Pakistan proudly supported Sadia Junaid, a talented athlete representing Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) at the World Games in Berlin in June 2023. Sadia demonstrated exceptional tennis skills and brought honour to Pakistan by winning a silver medal in the women’s singles event. SICPA Pakistan's sponsorship showcased the company's commitment to supporting inclusive sport and promoting remarkable individuals.

Promoting Well-being

At SICPA Pakistan, the well-being and growth of the community are our paramount objectives. The company remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees, partners, and the community at large. Through its dynamic CSR initiatives and unwavering support for education, healthcare and sports, SICPA Pakistan stands as a flagbearer of Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability, making a positive impact on the lives it touches.

The company regularly organises health awareness sessions, contributing to the cause of a healthier and more informed community. The commitment extends to raising awareness about blood donation, diabetes and promoting eye health with sessions conducted in collaboration with LRBT, Fatimid Blood Bank and the Kidney Centre Karachi.

Promoting environmental responsibility

As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact, SICPA Pakistan implemented a solar energy installation. This green energy project has continued to expand and now provides 70% of the company's electricity needs. The impact has been remarkable and sets an inspiring example of environmental responsibility.

Recognising the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), SICPA Pakistan received the 15th National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) Award 2023 for 'Best Practices in CSR'. This recognition at the Annual CSR Summit-2023, organised by NFEH, reaffirmed the company's unwavering commitment to make a meaningful difference in society.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded in 1927 in Lausanne, SICPA is a Swiss family-owned technology company with an international footprint, operating sites, production facilities and Centres of Excellence on all continents, whose purpose is to Enable Trust through constant innovation. SICPA offers state-of-the-art technologies based on a unique expertise combining material and digital security features

Market leader of ink-based security features for banknotes, identity and value documents, SICPA is a long-trusted partner to governments, central banks and high security printers. The company protects the majority of the world’s banknotes including leading currencies such as the euro, US dollar and Swiss franc.

SICPA employs over 3,000 people from more than 75 nationalities globally. The staff includes high level experts in numerous technical and scientific disciplines, such as chemistry, physics, optics, cryptology, engineering or computer science. With strong innovation capabilities, the company holds more than 5,000 patents.

In 1995, SICPA Pakistan was established as a joint venture between SICPA SA, Switzerland, and Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, representing the organisation's commitment to collaborating with local stakeholders and nurturing a sense of security and trust within the nation. Situated in Karachi, SICPA Pakistan operates state-of-the-art facilities that manufacture security inks for printing all denominations of currency notes and other essential value documents, including passports, postage stamps, and stamp papers.

Beyond currency notes and official documents, SICPA Pakistan also focuses on safeguarding brands and products against the threats of counterfeiting, forgery, and piracy. The company's brand protection solutions employ cutting-edge technologies to ensure that consumers can confidently trust the authenticity and quality of the products they purchase. This commitment to protecting brands not only safeguards businesses but also safeguards consumers, ensuring that they receive genuine and safe products.

At the heart of SICPA's success lies a relentless pursuit of innovation. The organisation consistently invests in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, effectively countering the evolving challenges of security threats. This continuous pursuit of excellence empowers SICPA to deliver adaptive, customised, and future-proof solutions that address the unique security needs of governments, businesses, and citizens.

With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, SICPA Pakistan nurtures strong partnerships with its customers, understanding their specific requirements and collaborating closely to deliver tailored solutions. The company's ability to provide end-to-end security solutions has earned it the trust and respect of a diverse range of industries, including finance, government, telecommunications, and healthcare.

As SICPA continues to forge ahead in its mission to protect the integrity of value documents and currency, personal identities, and brand integrity, it remains firmly committed to its core values of integrity, innovation, and collaboration. The organisation embraces challenges as opportunities for growth, and with a visionary outlook, it seeks to create a world where trust and security are paramount.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023