BAFL 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.69%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.93%)
BOP 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.45%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
DGKC 57.60 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (4.05%)
FABL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.33%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.53%)
HBL 96.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.83%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.08%)
OGDC 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.12%)
PAEL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.57%)
PIBTL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.98%)
PPL 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.24%)
PRL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.47%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
TRG 105.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.83%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By 11 (0.23%)
BR30 17,434 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.18%)
KSE100 48,095 Increased By 60.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,201 Increased By 4.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Real estate, construction: Demand to appoint advisor to PM in caretaker setup

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The government needs to create a special position of ‘Advisor to the Prime Minister on Real Estate and Construction’ under the caretaker setup to effectively deal with the complex taxation matters being faced by the real estate sector, say tax experts.

They told Business Recorder that the frequent changes in the tax policy for the construction sector and real estate have complicated the issues for taxpayers.

The abrupt changes in the tax regime for real estate and the increase in taxes on buying and selling of properties have further confused the issues. There is an uncertain situation in the real estate sector.

The ground realities of the complex taxation matters can only be understood by the person dealing in real estate matters.

The insertion of section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, has resulted in a panic-like situation in the real estate markets.

In the absence of a relevant and qualified person to be appointed to the said position, nobody else is able to promptly address the day-to-day matters of the real estate sector.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) being the revenue collection agency is not aware of the practical difficulties being faced by the taxpayers. Therefore, someone experienced and an expert from the real estate sector should be appointed as the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Real Estate and Construction under the caretaker setup.

The proposed advisor should be responsible for handling all the taxation-related matters of the sector in consultation with the FBR. The position should have the authority to take prompt decisions in consultation with the FBR and the provincial revenue authorities.

The person appointed to the said position can simultaneously interact with the stakeholders as well as government departments to take immediate action on the issues being faced by the construction sector as well as the real estate business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR real estate taxpayers Tax policy Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 tax regime

Comments

1000 characters

Real estate, construction: Demand to appoint advisor to PM in caretaker setup

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Project-to-project basis: Developers and builders to pay advance tax: FBR

Settlement of dues of IPPs/GPPs: FD seeks expenditure details of Rs601bn extended to PD

Govt has settled KE dispute, reduced circular debt: minister

Purchase of USD for card payments facility extended by 5 months

Flood relief: $10.33bn loans, $550m grants received

FBR wing unearths Rs1.2bn tax fraud scheme

Read more stories