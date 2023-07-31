BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.8%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
DGKC 55.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.03%)
FABL 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (6.58%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 97.86 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (6.61%)
PAEL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.07%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (5.66%)
PRL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.78%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 106.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,899 Increased By 107 (2.23%)
BR30 17,449 Increased By 594.5 (3.53%)
KSE100 48,085 Increased By 1008 (2.14%)
KSE30 17,209 Increased By 400 (2.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 12:04pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

A giant, glowing X marks the San Francisco spot where Elon Musk says he plans to keep his company, the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. But city officials and some residents are unhappy with the display.

On Friday, the company erected an “X” logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters, to the chagrin of neighbors who complained about intrusive lights, and San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection which said it is investigating the structure.

The move followed a post from Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for $44 billion, announcing the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he termed the city’s recent “doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving.”

Musk, who also is CEO of electric car maker Tesla, moved that company’s headquarters from California to Texas in 2021. Keeping X in San Francisco could be a good sign for a city that has struggled to bounce back from tourism and business losses sustained during the pandemic.

Its downtown region is struggling with job cuts in the tech sector, the departure of major retailers, and reduced tourism. Traffic has fallen as more people work from home, while high-profile crime and homelessness have tarnished the city’s image.

“Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend,” Musk wrote.

Yet not all San Franciscans are keen for Musk’s friendship. Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be “LIVID” over the bright logo, imagining it “right across from your bedroom.”

“I’m just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever,” wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection, meanwhile, opened an investigation into the structure, saying it might be in violation of permitting rules.

A BID inspector said in a written report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to BID officials seeking to inspect the logo. The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.

A BID spokesperson could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

San Francisco X logo

Comments

1000 characters

Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories