BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.74%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (6.25%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 98.29 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (7.08%)
PAEL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.88%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (6.01%)
PRL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.89%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 108.1 (2.26%)
BR30 17,449 Increased By 594.5 (3.53%)
KSE100 48,091 Increased By 1014 (2.15%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 401 (2.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee their homes as heavy rain lashes Beijing

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:31am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China’s capital on Monday, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri dissipated over northern China, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 mm (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 mm (19.7 inches), according to the city’s observatory.

Rains in the southern and western areas were expected to be heavier early Monday.

There was no reported damage or casualties, state media said. Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.

While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warned that typhoon Khanun was approaching and was set to strike China’s densely populated coast this week.

Authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri.

China Typhoon Doksuri

Comments

1000 characters

Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee their homes as heavy rain lashes Beijing

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories