BAFL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.62%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.09%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.76%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.36%)
HUBC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.75%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 98.30 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (7.09%)
PAEL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.89%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.51%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.12%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 107.5 (2.24%)
BR30 17,449 Increased By 594.7 (3.53%)
KSE100 48,082 Increased By 1004.9 (2.13%)
KSE30 17,205 Increased By 396.5 (2.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars rebound after falls; China helps

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:03am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded on Monday after recent sharp falls, with China’s better-than-feared factory activity data and new support to drive economic growth buoying sentiment.

The Aussie added 0.4% to $0.6676, having suffered a 1.6% drop in the past two sessions to a three-week trough of $0.6623.

It is enjoying support at around 60 cents and resistance is at about 67 cents. The Australian dollar extended a Friday rally on the yen , up 0.8% to 94.58 yen.

The shock decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday to lift the lid on bond yields first sent the yen surging, but it soon reversed course as investors still seemed happy to run carry trades, or yen-funded positions in higher-yielding currencies.

The kiwi dollar was also 0.4% higher to $0.6178, pulling away from a one-month low of $0.6121 hit just last Friday. It rose 0.6% on the yen to 87.53 yen.

Data showed on Monday that manufacturing activity in China, the two currencies’ biggest export market, continued to shrink in July, albeit at a slower pace, while the release of new policy measures in China to boost consumption and pledges by major cities to bolster the property sector aided risk sentiment.

Australia, NZ dollars hold onto gains, taking weak China GDP in stride

The two currencies also received some support from US data on Friday that showed an easing in wage costs and core inflation, fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve has finished tightening.

“USD can be volatile this week. The risk is a further increase in the USD because the weaker global outlook favours the safe-haven USD,” said Kristina Clifton, an economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“AUD/USD can temporarily lift by around ½ cent if the RBA hikes by 25bp on Tuesday as we expect.”

Indeed, the rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia is the key risk event this week, with markets suspecting policymakers will hold rates steady but a slim majority of economists favouring a hike, arguing that inflation is likely to remain sticky for quite some time.

Local bonds moved higher in tandem with their global counterparts, with the three-year Australian government bond yields easing 6 basis points to 3.866%, and the ten-year also falling 5 bps to 4.008%.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars rebound after falls; China helps

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories