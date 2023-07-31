Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

ISLAMABAD: Finance, Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar claimed in the Senate on Sunday that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserved increased from “$ 8 billion dollars to around $ 14 billion due to the prudent economic policies of the government.”

He said the government “managed to achieve this objective with the generous support from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China”.

“China rolled over our loans, when it realised that Pakistan had met all the technicalities in this regard,” Dar claimed.

The minister urged “all the political forces to join hands to agree on a charter of economy to steer Pakistan out of financial crises.”

He said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had to face an annual loss of around Rs 70 billion “due to an irresponsible statement of a former minister of the previous regime.”

He said the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2023 will pave way for the resumption of PIA’s operations to Europe.

Apart from that, the Senate, Sunday, passed four bills; Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill 2023, Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2023, National Institute of Technology Bill 2023 and Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill 2023.

The government’s Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill 2023 provides that gift(s) received by public office holder(s) or private person(s), as part of official delegation, shall be deposited in the Toshakhana in 30 days or “within such time limit and manner as may be prescribed.”

“Whoever contravenes or attempts to contravene or abets in contravention” of this clause or “any rules made there-under, shall be punishable with fine equal to five times the assessed market value of the gift. In case of government servant, he will be liable to the departmental proceedings also as per the respective laws/ rules,” the bill states. The house was adjourned till Wednesday.

