China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

INP Published July 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD: China has nominated Jiang Zaidong as the new ambassador to Pakistan after six months, it was learnt on Sunday. According to reports, Jiang Zaidong will assume the charge soon. He is a senior official at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an experienced diplomat.

New envoys for China, Russia appointed

The post of a permanent Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was vacant since the return of former ambassador Nong Rong to China.

Pang Chunxue, Charge d’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, has been performing her duties as an acting ambassador. Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to China, Khalil Hashmi, will also take up his duties in Beijing in September next.

