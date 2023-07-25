New envoys for China, Russia appointed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of new ambassadors of Pakistan to China and Russia.

Diplomatic sources maintained that the new appointments have been made on the recommendation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador to China. Hashmi is currently serving as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva.

However, Ambassador Khalid Jamali has been named as Pakistan’s new ambassador to the Russian Federation. Khalid Jamali is currently serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to the Czech Republic.

