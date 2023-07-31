BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.78%)
BIPL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.82%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.45%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.82%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.01%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.56%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.71 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By 58.7 (1.22%)
BR30 17,203 Increased By 348.8 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,655 Increased By 578.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By 243 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister lays foundation stone of digital DMR medium wave transmitter

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb laid the foundation stone of 1000KW digital DMR medium wave transmitter of Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

The Minister speaking at the occasion said that this is an historic day for Radio Pakistan as 1000 KW digital DRM is being launched for the first time. She said that technology up-gradation has been launched and that would enable not only people at home but overseas Pakistanis as well to listen to radio Pakistan.

This was the need of the hour as 15 out of 20 transmitters were closed whereas remaining are operating at half the capacity, added the minister.

She further stated that this project has been started to deal with all these issues and DRM technology which is being used across the globe is being started in Pakistan.

She said that radio Pakistan since 1947 is on analog and shortwave technology and its most of the transmitters have completed their lifespan.

Thus radio Pakistan was needed this new technology. She said that with this technology radio Pakistan’s transmission content will reach to 52 countries and its efficiency would increase to 70 percent. She said that the project would be completed in two years. She said that all archive of Radio Pakistan has been digitized.

These would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister this week added the Minister.

She also thanked Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Federal Planning Minister for their cooperation. The project will be completed in two years, she added.

The Minister also mentioned that archive of Radio Pakistan was burned by a mob on 9th May. She added that Radio Pakistan and PTV are national assets and heritage of the country and not merely buildings. She maintained that the up-gradation of radio Pakistan technology would increase employment as it would make possible engagement of more youth with radio Pakistan. The minister said that first media city will be started at Rawat Rawalpindi.

About caretaker set up, she said that it would be announced in consultation with the leader of the opposition and decision regarding dissolution of National Assembly would be taken by the coalition government and the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister Radio Pakistan transmitters

Comments

1000 characters

Minister lays foundation stone of digital DMR medium wave transmitter

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories