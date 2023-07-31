Minister lays foundation stone of digital DMR medium wave transmitter

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb laid the foundation stone of 1000KW digital DMR medium wave transmitter of Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

The Minister speaking at the occasion said that this is an historic day for Radio Pakistan as 1000 KW digital DRM is being launched for the first time. She said that technology up-gradation has been launched and that would enable not only people at home but overseas Pakistanis as well to listen to radio Pakistan.

This was the need of the hour as 15 out of 20 transmitters were closed whereas remaining are operating at half the capacity, added the minister.

She further stated that this project has been started to deal with all these issues and DRM technology which is being used across the globe is being started in Pakistan.

She said that radio Pakistan since 1947 is on analog and shortwave technology and its most of the transmitters have completed their lifespan.

Thus radio Pakistan was needed this new technology. She said that with this technology radio Pakistan’s transmission content will reach to 52 countries and its efficiency would increase to 70 percent. She said that the project would be completed in two years. She said that all archive of Radio Pakistan has been digitized.

These would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister this week added the Minister.

She also thanked Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Federal Planning Minister for their cooperation. The project will be completed in two years, she added.

The Minister also mentioned that archive of Radio Pakistan was burned by a mob on 9th May. She added that Radio Pakistan and PTV are national assets and heritage of the country and not merely buildings. She maintained that the up-gradation of radio Pakistan technology would increase employment as it would make possible engagement of more youth with radio Pakistan. The minister said that first media city will be started at Rawat Rawalpindi.

About caretaker set up, she said that it would be announced in consultation with the leader of the opposition and decision regarding dissolution of National Assembly would be taken by the coalition government and the prime minister.

