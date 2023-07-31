BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.28%)
President ICAP meets Dar, donates Rs5m in PM relief fund

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Muhammad Ali Latif on Sunday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and donated Rs 5 million to Prime Minister Relief Fund.

According to the official account of the finance ministry, the president presented a cheque of Rs 5 million as a donation to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for Floods, Earthquakes, and Calamities on behalf of ICAP.

“Muhammad Ali Latif, President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today and presented a cheque for Rs 5 million as a donation in the PM Relief Fund for Floods, Earthquake & Calamities on behalf of ICAP”, the ministry tweeted.

