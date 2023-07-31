Youm-e-Ashura observed amid tight security in KP

PESHAWAR: Youm-e-Ashura was observed amid tight security in the provincial capital and other cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar a total of 15 mourning processions were provided fool-proof security. He said that 13500 police personnel including officers performed duties across the city.

He appreciated the performance of agencies and organizations including police, district administration, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Rescue 1122, Health Department, Peace Committee and other volunteers for exhibiting excellent performance during Ashura.

The main ‘Alam and Zuljinah’ procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah, Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The processions of others imam bargahs also joined it that passed through prescribed routes before their culmination amid chest beating and flagellation. Closed-circuit cameras were also installed at sensitive points at Peshawar to monitor security of majalis and processions.

Stalls of water and milk were also set up by volunteers on the routes of the processions. All roads leading to the imambargahs were blocked by police and no unidentified person was allowed to join the processions of the mourners. Cell phone connectivity also remained suspended in Peshawar City to keep law and order situation under control.

According to reports from other cities, processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were also taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Haripur, Parachinar, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts and culminated peacefully. Religious scholars and speakers highlighted different aspects of Karbala tragedy and great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In connections with Youma-e-Ashura, the KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali have issued special reminding the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala, which are the beacon of light for mankind. The Governor said the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in scorching heat of Karbala had upheld the values of truth, justice and faith that would always be remembered.

He said Youm-e-Ashura teach us the lesson that we should not submit to oppression, cruelty, injustice and remain adhered to truth and patience for a noble cause. Ghulam Ali said Karbala is a great example of sacrifice for a noble cause that told us to remain steadfast in all difficult times and extend help and commitment to those, who are vulnerable and innocent.

