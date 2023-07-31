BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
PU to recruit 229 teachers

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:56am

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) has invited applications to fill 229 vacant posts in various disciplines, the Registrar office sources said here.

Applications have been invited for posts of professors (pay package BS-21), associate professors (pay package BS-20), assistant professor (pay package BS-19) and lecturers (pay package BS-18).

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) eligibility criteria would be observed strictly in all subjects, which were available on the HEC/Punjab University website. The recruitment would be carried out in 169 departments including 34 professors in 29 departments while 50 associate professors will be recruited in 37 different departments.

