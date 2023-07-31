BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
DGKC 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.45%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 97.09 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (5.77%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 76.18 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.22%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.01%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.31%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
UNITY 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 60.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,231 Increased By 376.8 (2.24%)
KSE100 47,716 Increased By 638.5 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,069 Increased By 260.1 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat reaches Karachi port

PPI Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:00am

KARACHI: The first consignment of wheat imported from Russia by the private sector reached the Karachi port on Sunday. According to sources, the private sector will import wheat from Russia at $279 per metric ton, while the ex-mill price of commodity is likely to come down to Rs 92 per kg after the arrival of Russian wheat.

Earlier in March, the Russian ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat reached Gwadar Port. The government started importing wheat from Russia after Pakistan witnessed a wheat shortage and the resultant flour crisis in the country.

Wheat Karachi Port Russian wheat Wheat import

Comments

1000 characters

Russian wheat reaches Karachi port

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories