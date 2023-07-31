Russian wheat reaches Karachi port

KARACHI: The first consignment of wheat imported from Russia by the private sector reached the Karachi port on Sunday. According to sources, the private sector will import wheat from Russia at $279 per metric ton, while the ex-mill price of commodity is likely to come down to Rs 92 per kg after the arrival of Russian wheat.

Earlier in March, the Russian ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of wheat reached Gwadar Port. The government started importing wheat from Russia after Pakistan witnessed a wheat shortage and the resultant flour crisis in the country.