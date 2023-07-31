BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.75%)
FABL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.34%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 31.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 96.40 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.02%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.14%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.78%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.31%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By 55.6 (1.16%)
BR30 17,185 Increased By 330.5 (1.96%)
KSE100 47,621 Increased By 544 (1.16%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.8 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATH doctors perform first Laparoscopic surgery by using 4K UHD system

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:01am

ABBOTTABAD: Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad in a bid to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the patients, on Sunday introduced a brand new 4K UHD laparoscopic surgery system.

Laparoscopic surgery system Model Karl Storz Image 1S is an advanced system, imported from Germany, has been successfully utilized in its first operation with remarkable results.

Laparoscopic surgery, also commonly known as laser operation, is a groundbreaking minimal invasive or minimal access surgery technique performed through small incisions in the abdomen.

It involves the use of long instruments and a camera system to examine the internal organs visually. The newly installed Karl Storz Image 1S system offers an unprecedented 3840x2160 resolution, providing highly detailed visuals and enhancing surgical precision.

The benefits of laparoscopic surgery for patients are numerous. Unlike traditional open surgeries that require large incisions, laparoscopic procedures eliminate the need for extensive cuts to the abdomen. As a result, patients experience faster recovery times, reduced chances of infection, early mobilization, decreased pain, and shorter hospital stays. Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad is privileged to possess such a cutting-edge laparoscopic surgery system, equipped with unique specifications, making it one of the few of its kind in Pakistan.

Dr. Bahri Rome expressed gratitude for the acquisition of the laparoscopic surgery system. “With this advanced technology, our surgical team can provide unparalleled care to our patients. The high-resolution visual feed allows us to detect even the smallest details during surgeries, enhancing accuracy and improving patient outcomes.”

The successful operation performed using the Karl Storz Image 1S system exemplifies the commitment of ATH Abbottabad to providing the best healthcare services to the local community.

Doctors Abbottabad Ayub Teaching Hospital 4K UHD system Laparoscopic surgery

Comments

1000 characters

ATH doctors perform first Laparoscopic surgery by using 4K UHD system

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories