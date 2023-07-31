BAFL 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
Islamia University Bahawalpur incident: Ashrafi demands judicial inquiry

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:29am

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and Pakistan Ulama Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi demanded a judicial inquiry of the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia here on Sunday along with Ulema.

He said if drugs had been sold in the university then it should be found out who was selling, adding that the incident had disturbed the parents.

Strongly condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, he said this incident should be condemned on the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said a meeting of the Islamic Union was being held on Monday in which better decisions would be taken for the Muslim Ummah. He said:” All the Holy Prophets and books are respectable for Muslims and it is part of our belief”.

He said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden hurt the sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He stressed on a world level legislation for sanctity of the Holy book (Quran).

He said that countrywide “Istehkam e Pakistan” conventions of Ulema would be organized under the umbrella of the Pakistan Ulema Council.

Regarding maintaining peace and order on Ashura, Tahir Ashrafi thanked the Pakistan Army, government and police.

Responding a question, he said that brutal violence on an innocent girl in the house was sad. He condemned the incident and demanded immediate justice for the oppressed family.

Ashrafi also condemned the blast in the convention of the Jamiat Ulema Islam at Bajor.

Islamia University Bahawalpur incident: Ashrafi demands judicial inquiry

