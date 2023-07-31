Ashura procession culminates peacefully

KARACHI: The main Ashura procession culminated peacefully at Hussainian Iranian Imamangha, Kharadar, peacefully, and Majalis of Shaam-e-Ghariban were observed at different areas of the city right after the dusk, on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of Muslims including women and children attended the main procession on M.A Jinnah Road to pay homage to Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH), and last messenger of Allah Almighty and his loyal companions, who rendered great sacrifices for the noble cause of justice, humanity and restoration of the lost glory of Islam, in the soil of Karbala.

The procession departed from Nishtar Park at 12 noon, after the main majlis addressed by renowned religious scholar Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi concluded.

Namaz-e-Zohrain was offered in congregation near Tibet Centre.

Religious scholars recalled the greatest Karbala tragedy and the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of the event.

Azadar mostly clad in black continued to beat their chest on the loud sorrowful poems, raising slogans i.e ‘Labbaik Ya Hussain’ Labbaik Ya ‘Zainab’.

Different organizations set up stalls of books, and blood donation camps. Cellular services were largely suspended. MA Jinnah Road, heading towards Numaish Chowrangi, was blocked for traffic due to a mourning procession.

As per police, some 4,698 policemen were deployed for the security of the procession. CCTV coverage of the procession was monitored from the main Control Room of the IG Office. Besides, the personnel of paramilitary Rangers were also deputed on procession routes and on high rise buildings to maintain law and order.

Apart from strict security arrangements, sabeel, tabarruk and niyaz were made available at various points along the procession route to facilitate mourners.

They said 20 designated diversion points of the procession right from Teen Hati, Lasbela to Mansfield Street after Tahiri Masjid. Similarly, nine parking lots designated.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the Muharram procession. Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon was accompanied by him.

The CM along with Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput visited Command & Control Center at CPO and watched the movement of the procession and the public through different cameras connected with the screens of the control center.

