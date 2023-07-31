Office of Ombudsman Punjab delivers relief of Rs14.137m to applicants

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has delivered a cumulative financial relief amounting to Rs. 14,137,036 to applicants hailing from various districts, successfully resolving their complaints concerning the non-provision of financial aid, death grant, talent scholarships, outstanding dues, and employment-related issues, including non-payment of pension, leave encashment, GP fund matters, and creation of an OSD post, among others.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman announced that the intervention of the ombudsman’s office resulted in the appointment of Rana Muhammad Ali’s son as a junior clerk in BPS-11 in Okara by the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Similarly, the school education department appointed Abrara Saadia from Toba Tek Singh and Shahnaz Bibi’s son from Bahawalnagar as naib qasid under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

Moreover, the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board released an educational stipend of Rs. 22,000 to Atta-ul-Haq Bhatti’s daughter from Okara, Rs. 32,000 to Gulshan Parveen’s son from Talagang, and monthly grant arrears amounting to Rs. 187,000 to Rao Muhammad Anwar from Bhakkar. Additionally, Tariq Nazir from Chakwal received a farewell grant of Rs. 95,750, the spokesman reported.

In another noteworthy development, the Workers Welfare Board disbursed a death grant of six lakh rupees to the complainant Saima Razaq after the ombudsman office got involved. Furthermore, the ombudsman office successfully ensured the long-awaited release of petrol bills worth Rs. 130,010 for a local petrol station in Narowal, the spokesman added. Additionally, the office’s intervention led to the availability of clean drinking water from the newly installed tube well bore in the Jinnah Park locality of Rahim Yar Khan, benefitting the local population.

This accomplishment stands as a testament to the office’s unwavering dedication and compassion in serving the people and safeguarding their rights. The spokesman emphasized the commitment of the ombudsman office to continue its endeavors in ensuring justice and fairness for all citizens.

