BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Jul 30, 2023
Markets

Saudi bourse extends losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2023 07:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Sunday, extending losses from the previous session on profit-taking, while the Egyptian index ended five sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 2.5% fall in Riyad Bank, while Saudi Awwal Bank retreated 3.8%.

The lender last week reported quarterly net profit of 1.55 billion riyals ($413.28 million), up from 1.08 billion riyals a year ago, but down from the previous quarter.

Most Gulf markets fall following Fed rate hike; Qatar gains

On the positive side, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia advanced more than 4% after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit.

In Qatar, the index gained 0.5%, led by a 2.7% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on Friday and notched a fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.2%, ending five sessions of losses, with most of the stocks in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company , which was up more than 8%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 11,789

QATAR gained 0.5% to 10,954

EGYPT rose 1.2% to 17,555

OMAN was flat at 4,779

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 8,092

Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

