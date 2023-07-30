BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stuart Broad: England’s master match-winner

AFP Published 30 Jul, 2023 01:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Self-proclaimed Test “addict” Stuart Broad was able to quit on his own terms, announcing on Saturday he would retire following the Ashes finale at The Oval.

After stumps on the third day of a Test in which England are pressing for a series-levelling win against their arch-rivals might seem an odd time to make such a statement.

But Broad, 37, has never been shy of going his own way in a 167-match career that has yielded 602 Test wickets so far – the fifth-highest tally by any bowler.

Longstanding England new-ball colleague James Anderson (690) is the only paceman higher than him on the all-time list.

It is all a far cry from a setback early in his international career when Broad was hit for six sixes in an over by India’s Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa.

Broad, who made his name at English county Leicestershire before joining Midlands rivals Nottinghamshire, recovered and became renowned for an ability to turn a game with match-winning bursts – he has taken five or more wickets 20 times in a Test innings.

He took an astounding 8-15 on his Trent Bridge home ground in Nottingham when, leading the attack in the absence of the injured Anderson, he sparked an Australia collapse to 60 all out during England’s 2015 Ashes triumph.

By then he was already a public enemy in Australia for his refusal to leave the crease after edging to slip in an Ashes clash on the same ground two years earlier, only for umpire Aleem Dar to rule in his favour.

Broad, then on 37, made 65 in a match England won by just 14 runs.

‘True champion’

Australia great Glenn McGrath, a childhood hero of Broad’s, said Saturday that his fellow seamer’s ability to raise his game when most needed made him a “true champion”.

“He loves the big moments, he loves the pressure and that is the sign of a true champion,” McGrath, whose tally of 563 Test wickets was surpassed by Broad last year, told the BBC. “He has been incredible for England for a long, long time.”

Broad only started bowling towards the end of a school career that indicated he might follow in the footsteps of his father Chris Broad, an Ashes-winning batsman.

That batting talent was still on show during Stuart Broad’s superb 169 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010, although he has never been quite the same with the bat since having his nose broken by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron four years later.

A four-time Ashes winner, Broad, with blond hair and boyish good looks, has been a fierce competitor throughout his career.

That was never more evident when, having been left out of England’s tour of the Caribbean last year, he regained his place to flourish again under the ‘Bazball’ regime of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

England’s leading bowler in the current Ashes series, Broad became just the fifth man to take 600 Test wickets during last week’s rain-marred draw in Manchester.

“I am addicted to Test cricket,” he said afterwards. “I like the grit and competitive nature of it. It’s great to be on that list with some of the greats of the game.”

Broad has been a particular thorn in the side of David Warner, dismissing the Australia opener 17 times.

Although not a bowler of express pace, Broad’s ability to generate bounce and late movement from a 6 feet 5 inch (1.95 metre) frame has repeatedly troubled the best batsmen of his generation.

But he said he hoped cricket-lovers would remember him for his will to win, as much as his talent.

“I would say every day I’ve pulled on a Nottinghamshire shirt or an England shirt, I’ve given my heart and soul,” he said.

“I can’t think there’ll be too many cricket fans out there who would think I’ve slacked off for a moment.”

James anderson Stuart Broad Ashes test The Oval England VS Australia Ashes Test Ashes finale Yuvraj Singh

Comments

1000 characters

Stuart Broad: England’s master match-winner

PM Shehbaz says inefficiency, mismanagement of PTI’s govt cost country dearly

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to arrive in Pakistan today to attend CPEC celebrations

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Israel to build $27bn rail expansion, eyes future link to Saudi Arabia

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Morocco's Benzina makes history with hijab at Women's World Cup

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Read more stories