Jul 29, 2023
Pakistan

Alam procession of 9th Muharram culminates peacefully

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: The Alam procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram culminated peacefully at Hussainian Iranian Imambargha, Kharadar on Friday evening, amid improved security arrangements.

The Alam procession that began from Nishtar Park in morning, reached Kharadar after the dusk, going through its traditional routes, with mourners beating their chests on mournful poems (Noha), and raising slogans i.e Labbaik Ya Hussain.

As many as 4698 policemen were deployed for the security of the procession. CCTV coverage of the procession was monitored from the main Control Room of the IG Office.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the Muharram procession at Taj Complex. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mahdi, Minister of Women Development Shahla Raza, and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput were accompanied by him.

Mobile phone service remained largely suspended due to security reasons on Jaloos route. Sabeel and stalls were set up elsewhere in the route.

Earlier, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the CM that the route of the 9th and 10 Muharram processions would be Nishtar Park- Numaish- M.A Jinnah Road- Mansfield Street – Preedy Street – Tibet Chowk M.A Jinnah Road- Boulton Market – Bombay Bazar- Kharadar – Nawab Mohabbat Road and Termination at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

He said that there would be 20 designated diversion points of the procession right from Teen Hati, Lasbela to Mansfield Street after Tahiri Masjid. Similarly, nine parking lots have been designated.

The Muharram-ul-Haram gatherings and mourning processions are also being held with devotion and respect elsewhere in the city.

Religious scholars are describing the incident of Karbala, and shed light on the great sacrifice of the Imam Hussain and his loyal companions who rendered their lives for the noble cause of humanity justice and restoration of the glory of Islam.

