4 Pakistani exhibitors take part in US textile fair

KARACHI: Exhibitors from Pakistan participated in Texworld and Apparel Sourcing fair in Loss Angels. The brand new show started from July 25 at the California Market Center, Los Angeles and successfully closed its doors today on July 26, 2023.

More than 85 exhibitors participated from 15 countries. Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles welcomed buyers on the west coast access to a strong showing of international textile manufacturers and suppliers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Taiwan, Turkey, India, Sri Lanka and other countries.

Four companies from Pakistan participated at the fair named Brotex Apparel Network, Kohinoor Mills, Mahmood Textile Mills and Rajwani Denim Mills.

The Los Angeles show offered a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum, from casual cotton to functional fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces as well as ready-to-wear apparel for men, women, children, and accessories.

The exhibition provided numerous networking opportunities for attendees to connect with fellow professionals, designers, suppliers and buyers from around the world.

