BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Additional Tax on windfall profits of sectors/industries would be applicable for last three preceding tax years commencing from Tax Year 2023 and onwards.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued Income Tax Circular Number 2 of 2023 on Thursday to explain important amendments made in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (the Ordinance) through Finance Act2023.

According to the circular, Finance Act, 2023 has introduced a new section 99D which will provide for imposition of additional tax on windfall income profits and gains of any person being a company.

Tax proposals by the IMF

The federal government has been empowered under this section to prescribe any rate not exceeding fifty percent, specify any sector or sectors for which this section will apply, determine economic factor or factors including but not limited to international price fluctuation having bearing on any commodity price in Pakistan or any sector of the economy and or difference in income, profit or gains on account of foreign currency fluctuation, provide for the scope, time and payment of tax payable and include or exempt any person or classes of persons, any income or classes of income from the application of this section through a notification in the official gazette.

The FBR further explained that the corresponding amendments have also been incorporated in Fourth Schedule, Fifth Schedule and Seventh Schedule dealing with Insurance companies, Oil and Gas Exploration companies and Banking companies, respectively, the FBR maintained.

This section will apply for last three preceding tax years commencing from tax year 2023 and onwards. All notifications issued by the federal government under this section will be presented before the National Assembly within 90 days of the issuance of the notification or by June 30 of the financial year whichever is earlier, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR industries additional tax windfall Income Tax Circular

Comments

1000 characters

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories