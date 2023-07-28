CBD Punjab announces successful drainage pit testing

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has announced the successful completion of drainage pit testing at the Walton Road up-gradation project.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in addressing the longstanding issues of the drainage and sewerage system, including the ADA Nullah.

Following the directive of Prime Minister Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, CBD Punjab will initiate the Walton road project after the Monsoon spell. The project’s commencement aims to enhance the road’s infrastructure and improve the overall urban landscape.

While talking about the project CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin said, “We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of drainage pit testing, a crucial phase of the Walton Road up-gradation project. This development showcases our commitment to address the pressing issues faced by the community.”

