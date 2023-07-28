BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:02am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 27, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                    47,077
High:                      47,393.47
Low:                       46,682.52
Net Change:                   394.47
Volume (000):                254,322
Value (000):              15,776,483
Makt Cap (000)         1,667,415,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,557.55
NET CH                      (-) 1.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,981.67
NET CH                      (-) 3.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,924.73
NET CH                    (+) 191.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,939.96
NET CH                    (+) 205.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,324.06
NET CH                     (+) 124.5
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,998.16
NET CH                     (-) 37.67
------------------------------------
As on:                  27-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

