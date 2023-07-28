KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,077 High: 47,393.47 Low: 46,682.52 Net Change: 394.47 Volume (000): 254,322 Value (000): 15,776,483 Makt Cap (000) 1,667,415,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,557.55 NET CH (-) 1.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,981.67 NET CH (-) 3.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,924.73 NET CH (+) 191.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,939.96 NET CH (+) 205.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,324.06 NET CH (+) 124.5 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,998.16 NET CH (-) 37.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-July-2023 ====================================

