BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,077
High: 47,393.47
Low: 46,682.52
Net Change: 394.47
Volume (000): 254,322
Value (000): 15,776,483
Makt Cap (000) 1,667,415,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,557.55
NET CH (-) 1.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,981.67
NET CH (-) 3.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,924.73
NET CH (+) 191.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,939.96
NET CH (+) 205.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,324.06
NET CH (+) 124.5
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,998.16
NET CH (-) 37.67
------------------------------------
As on: 27-July-2023
====================================
