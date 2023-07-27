BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper creeps higher on hopes US rate hikes are over

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Thursday on optimism that U.S. interest rates have peaked, but the gains were capped by continued worries over lacklustre demand in China after more weak data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was slightly firmer at $8,618 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading after a 0.7% decline on Wednesday.

The dollar index extended losses a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered what some expect to be its last rate increase in the current tightening cycle.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“The Fed left the door open for further rate increases, but a lot of people in the market are seeing this as more dovish than they were expecting,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

“There’s constrained optimism in metals. We’re not breaking out to new highs or anything like that.”

Shanghai copper hits two-week high; London prices ease ahead of Fed outcome

The advance was kept in check by more downbeat data from China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, with policymakers yet to release more detail on stimulus measures to fulfil recent pledges.

China’s industrial profits extended this year’s double-digit declines in June as waning demand took a toll on profit margins.

“The call for more stimulus in China is getting louder and louder with every disappointing economic print,” WisdomTree’s Shah said.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.3% to 69,000 yuan ($9,666.98) per metric ton.

Demand for imported copper into China has been declining, implied by the Yangshan copper premium dropping to a more than two-month low of $34.50 a metric ton.

“It is currently in the off-season of consumption, and … active replenishment is relatively limited,” broker Huatai Futures said in a note.

In other metals, LME aluminium added 0.3% to $2,219 per metric ton, nickel edged up 0.2% to $21,640, zinc gained 0.5% to $2,485, lead climbed 0.9% to $2,172 and tin was up 1.5% at $29,440.

Copper Copper prices LME copper Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper creeps higher on hopes US rate hikes are over

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $541mn, stand at $8.19bn

PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

ECB raises rates to 23-year high; keeps options open for September

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Read more stories