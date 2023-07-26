BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.02%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.55%)
UNITY 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 23.4 (0.5%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 26.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By 150.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,641 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper hits two-week high; London prices ease ahead of Fed outcome

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 10:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices in Shanghai climbed on Wednesday to their highest in more than two weeks, aided by brighter demand perspective from top consumer China, while London metals eased ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.5% at 69,150 yuan ($9,664.71) per metric ton, as of 0402 GMT, its highest since July 11.

Investors hoped to see better demand of the metal as China’s top leaders pledged on Monday to ramp up policy support for the economy.

Power and air-conditioning sectors will be the main drivers of copper demand, Li Ye, an analyst at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures said in a note, adding that weakness in auto and property sectors is likely to last in the near term.

Passenger car sales in July are expected to drop 4.8% to 1.73 million units year-on-year, according to China Passenger Car Association.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.6% at $8,622.50 per metric ton, reversing gains in the previous session.

Most market participants expect the Fed to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike when the meeting concludes on Wednesday, and will be closely looking for any clues on future rate path.

Copper hits one-week high on Chinese property stimulus hopes

The dollar index ticked higher, adding pressure on copper prices as a stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

LME aluminium shed 0.3% at $2,232.50 a metric ton, tin lost 1.3% to $28,535, zinc moved 0.7% lower to $2,471, lead was down 0.7% at $2,163.50, and nickel fell 1.1% to $22,210.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 18,305 yuan a metric ton, tin slipped 0.7% to 232,080 yuan, lead slipped 0.6% to 16,020 yuan, while zinc rose 1.1% to 20,515 yuan, nickel climbed 1.1% to 172,880 yuan.

Copper LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai copper hits two-week high; London prices ease ahead of Fed outcome

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Read more stories