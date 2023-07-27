BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 02:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins won his first toss of the series and decided to bowl first in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

The overcast conditions promised to assist fast bowler Cummins and his fellow quicks as Australia looked to secure their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy replaced all-rounder Cameron Green in the only change to either side after England had the better of a rain-affected draw in last week’s fourth Test at Old Trafford.

That result meant Australia, as the holders, retained the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play regardless of the outcome of this week’s finale in London.

But if they avoid defeat at The Oval, Cummins’s men will become the first Australia side since Steve Waugh’s celebrated 2001 team to have won an Ashes series in England.

A series success would also set the seal on a tour that started with Cummins leading Australia to victory over India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

England had already announced an unchanged team on Wednesday, with veteran seamer James Anderson, who will turn 41 on Sunday, keeping his place despite a disappointing series.

Anderson’s 689 Test wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler, with only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) ahead of him in the all-time list.

Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test washout

But so far in this Ashes, Anderson has taken just four wickets in three Tests at a costly average of 76.75 apiece.

Teams

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Pat Cummins World Test Championship final Todd Murphy The Oval England VS Australia Ashes Test Steve Waugh

Comments

1000 characters

Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

OGDCL, PSO ink agreement for ‘greenfield refinery project’ in Balochistan

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Noman bags 7 as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series

Zara founder Ortega’s real estate fortune hit $20bn in 2022

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Read more stories