BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
BIPL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
DGKC 54.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.74%)
FABL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 90.10 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.88%)
HUBC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.64%)
PPL 73.20 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.72%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 104.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By 48.3 (1.02%)
BR30 16,859 Increased By 411.3 (2.5%)
KSE100 47,127 Increased By 444.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,823 Increased By 131.1 (0.79%)
Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds resume

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 11:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

VÓLOS: Greek fire crews on Thursday raced to put out wildfires around the country that have raged for two weeks and left five dead, before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by European Union reinforcements were struggling to contain fires on the islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia, in addition to a new front that erupted Wednesday in central Greece.

Early Thursday, another fire broke out near homes in the leafy Athens suburb of Kifissia, but was quickly extinguished.

Officials have said more than 600 wildfires have broken out around the country since July 13.

Hundreds of firefighters scramble to put out Portugal wildfire

Tens of thousands of residents and tourists at the height of Greece’s busy travel season have been evacuated in past days, including 20,000 people on Rhodes.

A dangerous fire broke out Wednesday near the industrial zone of the central city of Volos, leaving two dead.

An elderly disabled woman was found dead inside her burned camper van in a Volos coastal area, and a cattle farmer was killed while trying to rescue his livestock.

Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday after a prolonged heatwave but near-gale winds may complicate efforts to douse the fires.

Greece wildfires winds resume Volos

