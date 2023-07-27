BAFL 39.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 88.86 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.42%)
HUBC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
OGDC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
PAEL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PPL 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
PRL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 4,797 Increased By 53.8 (1.14%)
BR30 16,777 Increased By 329.2 (2%)
KSE100 47,116 Increased By 433.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 16,795 Increased By 103.1 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Rizwan Bhatti Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 10:01am

KARACHI: The repatriation of profit and dividend by foreign investors plunged by 80 percent, ie, to 18 years lowest level of $ 331 million during the last fiscal year (FY23).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday reported that repatriation of profit and dividend by foreign investors declined to $331 million in July-June of FY23 compared to $1.68 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), showing a decline of 80 percent or $ 1.349 billion.

The repatriated amount in FY23 is the 18-year lowest level. As per available data during FY06 an amount of $ 504 million was repatriated and since then the repatriated amount was increasing and rose to the highest level of $ 2.32 billion in FY18.

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Analysts said the economic slowdown has drastically reduced the earnings of foreign companies operating the country, which resulted in the massive decline in the repatriation of profit and dividend. In addition, some restriction on outflow of foreign exchange also contributed to this decline of repatriation of profit and dividend.

The SBP statistics further revealed that repatriation of profit and dividend from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) declined by 82 percent and 59 percent respectively.

Foreign investors repatriated $267.5 million as return on FDI during July-June of FY23 compared to $ 1.524 billion in the same period of last fiscal year, depicting a decline of $1.256 million. Similarly, repatriation of profit from FPI also fell from $ 156.2 million to $ 63.5 million in the last fiscal year.

The highest outflow of profit and dividends amounting to $89 million was sent from the Oil and Gas Explorations, $ 46.3 million from Mining & Quarrying, $44 million from power, $44.2 million from the communication sector, and $ 36.2 million from the financial sector.

Month on Month basis, repatriation of profit and dividend in June 2023 was $ 18 million including $ 10.3 million as return on FDI and $ 7.6 million from portfolio investment.

Presently, production of large-scale manufacturing industries including automobiles, textile, food, petroleum oil and other sectors is also on decline as they are facing difficulties in import of raw material and the key policy rate is at the highest level of 22 percent to control the inflation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI foreign investors investments investors Foreign Direct Investment FPI profit and dividend Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories