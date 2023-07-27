BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Ali Hussain Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 10:03am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday reached out to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and called for concerted efforts to find viable solutions aimed at reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Bilawal held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov of the Russian Federation and had a “useful” exchange on bilateral matters and growing cooperation in diverse areas.

It added that the two foreign ministers also discussed the BSGI. Recognising the importance of this initiative and its potential impact on disruption of global food supply chains causing food inflation and food-security-related challenges, Foreign Minister Bilawal underscored the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would in particular benefit developing countries already under economic strain.

Pakistan, Ukraine agree to expand cooperation for mutual benefit

“He [Bilawal] expressed the hope that all parties involved in the BSGI would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the Initiative. In this regard, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for international efforts for restoring the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides, it added.

The foreign minister also informed his Russian counterpart on his discussions on BSGI with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkiye, US Secretary of State and the EU High Representative.

“Foreign Minister Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the issue. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact on the matter,” according to the statement.

It added that Foreign Minister Bilawal also renewed the invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan. Bilawal had spoken to a number of his counterparts from many countries over the last many days, including with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss international support for the revival of the BSGI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 27, 2023 06:41am
Although the import of indian human excrement from Dubai, as a staple food for punjabi Pakistanis, has not slowed down. The imports are only growing YOY.
Azeem Hakro Jul 27, 2023 10:23am
The disruption of the Black Sea grain chain has raised serious concerns regarding Pakistan's food security and economy. The BSGI, which facilitated the import of wheat from Ukraine, played a vital role in ensuring a stable food supply and affordable prices for staples like wheat. With Russia's withdrawal from the deal and strikes on Ukraine's grain infrastructure, the initiative's success is now threatened. Pakistan must unite with Ukraine's efforts to restore the initiative and secure global food security. To mitigate the risk of over-reliance on one region, Pakistan should explore alternative sources of wheat and diversify its trade partners. As Pakistan faces challenges like inflation, poverty, climate change, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19, safeguarding the wheat supply becomes even more critical. Addressing this issue requires collective action and solidarity from the international community, as the consequences of the BSGI disruption extend far beyond regional boundaries.
