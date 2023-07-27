Minister discusses human resource export to EU

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar chaired a meeting of Pakistan’s envoys in the EU countries regarding export of human resource from Pakistan to the European Union countries.

Representatives from Ministry of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) also participated.

