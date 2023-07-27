Political instability: minister highlights urgency of problem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Wednesday, while calling for responsible governance and youth empowerment has underscored the urgency to overcome political instability and focus on a collective agenda that prioritises the country’s larger interests over individual or group agendas.

Speaking on the final session of a two-day Pakistan Governance Forum 2023, which concluded here, the minister emphasised the significance of aligning governance with guiding principles such as stability, transparency, agility, and responsibility. He stressed the importance of preserving meritocracy as a fundamental pillar in public administration and public office, which was essential for effective and efficient governance.

The minister highlighted the need for responsible governance that not only ensures stability but also embraces reform and adapts to changing external environments. Drawing attention to the youth as Pakistan’s economic powerhouse, Minister Iqbal emphasised the government’s efforts in preparing the nation for the digital revolution.

He highlighted various initiatives, such as providing laptops to students, establishing national centres of artificial intelligence, cyber security, big data cloud computing, automation, and robotics, among others, to equip the youth with skills and knowledge to thrive in the modern world.

Expressing concern over the impact of political discontinuity on Pakistan’s progress, Iqbal called for a collective effort to put the country on a path of sustained development. He urged all citizens to transcend their differences and unite under a common identity - Pakistan. Collaborating as “Team Pakistan” and creating synergies, Minister Iqbal believed, would lead the nation towards becoming a leading economy in the world.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, in his address, highlighted the significance of striking a balance between audited manuals and development manuals in the pursuit of good governance. Emphasising the importance of focusing on implementation and results, he stressed that while great plans exist, their effective execution remains a key challenge.

Addressing the audience, Shah mentioned several development plans, such as the CPEC, Flood Response Plan, and others, and underlined the importance of efficient implementation to achieve desired outcomes. He shared valuable insights into the planning process and the need for agile governance that adapts to changing circumstances and ensures transparency.

