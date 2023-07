CAIRO: The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday was $1,114.00 per tonne c&f for 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, traders said.

The lowest offer presented for soyoil at the tender was $1,200 per tonne c&f for 12,500 tonnes, they added. Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Aug.20-Sept.5 and/or Sept. 6-20.