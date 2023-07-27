Security of public life and property top priority of govt: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said that security of public lives and property is the first priority of the government and comprehensive measures are being taken in this regard.

In the last few days, four incidents of terrorism have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which anti-state elements from abroad are involved. We strongly condemn these incidents and will not take any pressure from such incidents. The morale of police/security forces is high.

The caretaker provincial minister information & Auqaf expressed these views while giving a media briefing regarding the current law and order situation in the province at Itlla Cell Civil Secretariat in Peshawar on Wednesday. Secretary Home Department Abid Majeed was also present on this occasion.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that 46 more check posts and 7 police stations have been set up to maintain law and order in the province.

