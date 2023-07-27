BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.76%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.96%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 88.76 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.26%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.57%)
PRL 16.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 59.8 (1.26%)
BR30 16,804 Increased By 356.3 (2.17%)
KSE100 47,145 Increased By 462.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 16,811 Increased By 119.7 (0.72%)
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to tax charges

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

WILMINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax and gun charges on Wednesday, after a federal judge in Delaware said she needed more time to review his earlier plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a felony gun charge.

Hunter Biden was accused of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

He is charged in a separate case with unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance, a felony.

