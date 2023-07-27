Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to tax charges

WILMINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax and gun charges on Wednesday, after a federal judge in Delaware said she needed more time to review his earlier plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a felony gun charge.

Hunter Biden was accused of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

He is charged in a separate case with unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance, a felony.