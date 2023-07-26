BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
Russian rouble steadies near 90 vs dollar

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 01:34pm

The Russian rouble steadied near 90 against the dollar on Wednesday, propped up by high oil prices and an upcoming, favourable tax period ahead of two OFZ bond auctions by the finance ministry.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 90.16 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 99.81 versus the euro.

It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.60. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $83.55 a barrel.

It hit its strongest point in more than three months in the previous session.

The rouble has been weakening this year as exports fall and imports recover, but it hit a more than 15-month low in early July as pressure increased sharply following an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June.

Russian rouble eases ahead of expected interest rate hike

Last week’s larger-than-expected, 100-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of Russia to 8.5% had a limited immediate impact on the currency, but higher rates should lend the rouble some support as they make investments in Russian assets more attractive.

Taxes due on July 28, where exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities could buttress the rouble.

“The rouble has not yet managed to take full advantage of the improved situation on energy markets,” said Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich, expecting taxes and oil prices to give the rouble a chance to strengthen before the end of the week.

Russian stock indexes were down after touching months-long highs.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower on the day at 2,970.1 points, after reaching 2,982.47 points in early trade, its strongest since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Some large companies announcing the resumption of dividend payments in June and July has supported the index, but it remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1% to 1,037.6 points, earlier hitting a more than one-month high.

