European stocks drop at open

LONDON: European stock markets retreated at the open Wednesday, with focus on central banks as the US Federal Reserve was set to hike interest rates once more.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,681.70 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.2 percent to 16,172.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 7,358.77.

Following the Fed’s decision Wednesday, the European Central Bank is expected to raise borrowing costs for the eurozone on Thursday as inflation stays high.