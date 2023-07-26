BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
European stocks drop at open

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2023 01:08pm

LONDON: European stock markets retreated at the open Wednesday, with focus on central banks as the US Federal Reserve was set to hike interest rates once more.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,681.70 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.2 percent to 16,172.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 7,358.77.

Miners boost European shares on China stimulus talk

Following the Fed’s decision Wednesday, the European Central Bank is expected to raise borrowing costs for the eurozone on Thursday as inflation stays high.

European stocks

