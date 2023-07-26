BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.02%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.55%)
UNITY 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 23.4 (0.5%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 26.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By 150.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,641 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 09:57am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Lionel Messi scored two first half goals and assisted on another in the second to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 dismantling of Atlanta United and advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

After coming off the bench to score a dramatic game winner in his debut on Friday night, the World Cup champion from Argentina wasted no time in his first start with the MLS side.

The team captain received a lovely lofting pass from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and, after initially hitting the post, fired home his own rebound to put Miami up in the eighth minute to roars of approval from the home crowd.

Messi slotted home a second in the 22nd minute on a diving cross from teammate Robert Taylor, who notched a brace of his own on a hot night in Miami.

After scoring, Messi stopped and pointed from the field at the team co-owner David Beckham, who was watching the game.

The gesture was met with a wide smile from the former Manchester United great who helped lure Messi to the MLS despite a massive counter offer from Saudi Arabia.

Atlanta’s best chance at getting on the scoreboard came with a late penalty kick from Thiago Almada but Miami keeper Drake Callender read it perfectly to preserve the clean sheet.

Messi and fellow Argentinian Almada hugged when Messi was subbed out in the 78th minute and the pair exchanged jerseys after the match.

Messi came on as a substitute in Friday match against Curz Azul and his game winner on a set piece in the dying second of the contest made for a dream start in MLS for the 36-year-old, a seven-times Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

With the win Miami have now won their group in the Leagues Cup tournament, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Lionel Messi Miami Atlanta United

Comments

1000 characters

Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Read more stories