BAFL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
BOP 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
MLCF 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.77%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PPL 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 104.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.62%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
BR100 4,726 Increased By 26.6 (0.57%)
BR30 16,384 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,592 Increased By 175 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,649 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Australia fines Facebook owner Meta $14mn for undisclosed data collection

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 09:53am

SYDNEY: An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling A$20 million ($14 million) for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.

Australia’s Federal Court also ordered Meta, through its subsidiaries Facebook Israel and the now-discontinued app, Onavo, to pay A$400,000 in legal costs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which brought the civil lawsuit.

The fine wraps up one strand of Meta’s legal issues in Australia related to its handling of user information since a global scandal erupted over its use of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica in the 2016 US election.

Meta still faces a civil court action by Australia’s Office of the Information Commissioner over its dealings with Cambridge Analytica in Australia.

Wednesday’s judgment was in relation to a virtual private network (VPN) service the company then called Facebook offered from early 2016 to late 2017, Onavo, which it advertised as a way to keep personal information safe.

VPNs obscure an internet user’s identity by giving their computer a different online address.

However, Facebook used Onavo to collect users’ location, time and frequency using other smartphone apps, and websites they visited for its own advertising purposes, the judge Wendy Abraham said in a written judgment.

The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

“The failure to make sufficient disclosures may have deprived tens of thousands of Australian consumers of the opportunity to make an informed choice about the collection and use of their data before downloading and/or using Onavo Protect,” Abraham wrote.

She added that the court could have fined Meta hundreds of billions of dollars since Australians downloaded the app 271,220 times and each breach of consumer law carried a A$1.1 million fine, but “the contraventions can be characterised as a single course of conduct”.

The fine was agreed by both sides but “carries with it a sufficient sting to ensure that the penalty amount is not such as to be regarded as simply an acceptable cost of doing business”, she wrote.

Meta, which made global revenues of $116 billion last year, said in a statement the judge had acknowledged it never sought to mislead customers, and “over the last several years we have built tools to give people more transparency and control over how their data is used”.

The ACCC was not immediately available for comment.

australia facebook Meta Australia's Federal Court

Comments

1000 characters

Australia fines Facebook owner Meta $14mn for undisclosed data collection

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Read more stories