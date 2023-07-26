BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares mostly weaker as markets mull Fed rate rise

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 09:19am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Asian markets were trading mostly weaker on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate rise to be delivered later in the day, as investors also weighed the likelihood of a Chinese economic stimulus package.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

The index is up 3.8% so far this month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.8924%, compared with its US close of 3.912% on Tuesday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.8848% compared with a US close of 4.893%.

Australia was the only major market across the Asia Pacific region to see shares rise, with the S&P/ASX 200 index up 0.81%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index was off 0.12%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 0.54% and China’s blue chip CSI300 index was off 0.13% in early trade.

Asia shares rally after China pledges economic support steps

Positive sentiment returned to China’s market on Tuesday, when the CSI 300 Index snapped a six-day losing streak by closing up nearly 3% to record the best day since last November.

On Wall Street, the three main indices closed higher, led by gains in shares of technology, materials and communication services companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08% to 35,438.07, the S&P 500 gained 0.28% to 4,567.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61% to 14,144.56.

The Fed’s July decision will be announced later on Wednesday following its two day meeting. The benchmark rate is expected to be lifted to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

“Global equity markets traded positively ahead of the (Fed) announcement where it is widely expected to hike 25 basis points,” ANZ economists wrote in a note Wednesday.

“A follow-up hike is partially priced in over the second half, but we think this will be the last hike this cycle,” the economists said, adding ANZ did not expect a U.S rate cut until the second quarter of 2024.

The prospect of a China stimulus package is still being mulled by investors after the country’s top leaders this week flagged policy support for the COVID-ravaged economy.

No details were given on a potential stimulus, but state media reported China would implement its macro adjustments “in a precise and forceful manner”.

“There is discussion among investors as to whether China could implement an old-school stimulus in the property sector and look to support developers, which is positive for steel consumption and producers,” said Karen Jorritsma, head of equities in Australia at RBC Capital Markets.

“Or whether it will be a consumer led stimulus to boost consumption and that is not as positive for the big resources names.

But overall in markets confidence has improved, people are starting to look through the noise and that is a positive,“ she said.

The dollar rose 0.02% against the yen to 140.93.

It is still some distance from its high this year of 145.07 on June 30.

The euro was flat at $1.1048, having gained 1.26% in a month.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down at 101.32.

US crude dipped 0.49% to $79.24 a barrel.

Brent crude was down 0.48% at $83.24 per barrel. Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1964.9188 per ounce.

asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Asian shares mostly weaker as markets mull Fed rate rise

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read more stories