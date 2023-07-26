BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
Elahi urges SC to set aside LHC’s order

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi prayed to the Supreme Court to set aside the Lahore High Court’s order dated 17-07-23 as being unconstitutional, illegal, and void ab-initio.

The LHC Division Bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on 17.07.2023 suspended the single judge’s order dated 13.07.2023. It also issued notices to the respondents on the appeal and sought a reply.

The LHC single judge on 13-07-2023 ordered that Elahi be not arrested in classified cases and granted him protective bail. The Punjab government challenged that order before a Division Bench of the LHC seeking the cancellation of protective bail.

It said that the single bench’s decision was against the fact and law, and added that institutions were investigating various cases against the ex-CM, and interrogating him according to the law.

The ex-CM on Tuesday filed an appeal against the LHC’s order and cited the chief secretary Punjab, the DG Anti-Corruption Establishment, the DG Federal Investigation Agency, the chairman National Accountability Bureau, the Inspector General of Punjab Police, the Capital City Police Officer, the Deputy Inspector General (Operations), and the Superintendent of Prison as respondents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

