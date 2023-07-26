Punjab Police and Health Dept sign agreement

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken another historic step for the welfare of police employees by singing an agreement between Punjab Police and Health Department.

According to the agreement, Police Hospital, District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh would be functional under King Edward Medical University. All the vacant seats of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital will be filled. All machinery and equipment of the hospital will be made functional immediately. The facility of professors and consultants in Police Welfare Hospital will be available on daily basis.

Moreover, all the major surgeries including eyes, intestines will also be done in the same state of the art hospital. Care taker health minister professor Javed Akram along with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital. Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram laid floral wreaths on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fatiha for their elevation.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram reviewed the medical facilities in the hospital and presided over an important meeting.

