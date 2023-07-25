BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Biogen to cut 1,000 jobs to save costs as Alzheimer’s drug launch gathers pace

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 05:05pm

Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it expects to slash about 1,000 jobs, or about 11% of its workforce, to save costs as the company ramps up the launch of a new Alzheimer’s disease drug in efforts to return to growth.

Investors have pinned their hopes on Leqembi, which Biogen sells with Eisai, to power growth as money spinner multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatments face fierce competition from cheaper versions and rival drugs.

“Biogen’s business is in transition,” CEO Christopher Viehbacher said in a statement.

“While we will be making significant investments in our newly prioritized pipeline and new product launches, we will also need to invest less in other areas,” he added.

The company had said in April it would pause or discontinue at least four studies of experimental drugs to focus on more lucrative options including the Leqembi launch and trim costs.

Biogen expects the new cost-cutting program to reduce about $700 million in net operating expenses by 2025.

The company had 8,725 employees worldwide, as of the end of last year.

In the second quarter, Biogen earned $4.02 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with estimates of $3.77.

Drugs including SMA treatment Spinraza and multiple sclerosis therapy Avonex beat analysts’ estimates in the three months ended June.

Sales of Spinraza rose slightly to $437 million, above estimates of $434.79 million, according to Refinitiv data, while Avonex sales of $220.3 million beat expectation of $214.96 million.

JOB CUT cut jobs globally Biogen Inc

Comments

1000 characters

Biogen to cut 1,000 jobs to save costs as Alzheimer’s drug launch gathers pace

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

PM expects positive results amid improved energy and agri production

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

China replaces foreign minister Qin after brief stint and weeks of speculation

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Read more stories